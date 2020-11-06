Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) Raised to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares (NASDAQ:AUB) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

AUB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Union Bankshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Atlantic Union Bankshares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ AUB opened at $25.48 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day moving average of $23.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Atlantic Union Bankshares has a one year low of $18.55 and a one year high of $38.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. Atlantic Union Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About Atlantic Union Bankshares

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Atlantic Union Bank that provides banking and related financial services to consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, NOW, time deposit, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and other depository services.

Recommended Story: Outperform Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic Union Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.