Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.00.

Shares of ACBI stock opened at $14.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $309.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.73, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $12.73 and its 200 day moving average is $11.69. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $20.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $24.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.70 million. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.95% and a net margin of 17.73%. Equities research analysts expect that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 47,902 shares of the bank’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 130.0% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 47,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 26,900 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 602.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,857 shares of the bank’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,166 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 182,733 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.28% of the company’s stock.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

