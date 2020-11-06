Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA) Hits New 52-Week High at $22.52

Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $22.52 and last traded at $22.35, with a volume of 3829 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.89.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ATHA. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Athira Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Athira Pharma in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director Joseph Edelman purchased 1,058,824 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $18,000,008.00.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Athira Pharma stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Athira Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATHA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Athira Pharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

About Athira Pharma (NASDAQ:ATHA)

Athira Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecules to restore neuronal health and stop neurodegradation. Its lead product candidate is ATH-1017, a blood brain barrier-penetrating, small hepatocyte growth factor/MET activator that is in various clinical trials for the treatment of Alzheimer's and Parkinson's diseases.

