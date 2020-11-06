Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Athenex, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It engaged in the discovery and development of drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company’s platform including an Oncology Innovation Platform, a Commercial Platform and a Global Supply Chain Platform. It operates primarily in Buffalo and Clarence, New York, Cranford, New Jersey, Houston, Texas, Chicago, Illinois, Hong Kong and Taipei Taiwan. Athenex, Inc. is based in Buffalo, United States. “

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ATNX. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Athenex in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub upgraded Athenex from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Athenex currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of ATNX stock opened at $12.33 on Monday. Athenex has a fifty-two week low of $5.63 and a fifty-two week high of $18.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative return on equity of 73.35% and a negative net margin of 82.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Athenex will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau acquired 10,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $11.22 per share, with a total value of $112,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,230,339.98. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of Athenex stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATNX. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Athenex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Athenex during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Athenex during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Athenex during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $165,000. 55.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

