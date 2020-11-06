Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) Lifted to Buy at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Athenex from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Athenex from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Athenex in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.33.

Get Athenex alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:ATNX opened at $12.33 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 2.77. Athenex has a one year low of $5.63 and a one year high of $18.35. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 0.88.

Athenex (NASDAQ:ATNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.08. Athenex had a negative net margin of 82.63% and a negative return on equity of 73.35%. Equities research analysts expect that Athenex will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Athenex news, CEO Johnson Yiu Nam Lau bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,139,959 shares in the company, valued at $35,230,339.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Perceptive Advisors Llc acquired 1,800,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.00 per share, for a total transaction of $19,800,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 2,030,941 shares of company stock worth $22,394,986. 16.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Athenex during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,054,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 414.4% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 59,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 48,170 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Athenex by 73.8% during the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 43,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 18,488 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Athenex during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Athenex by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,468,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,109,000 after acquiring an additional 20,756 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.75% of the company’s stock.

Athenex Company Profile

Athenex, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer and related conditions in North America and Asia. It operates in three segments: Oncology Innovation Platform, Global Supply Chain Platform, and Commercial Platform.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Athenex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athenex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.