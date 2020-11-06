ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) PT Lowered to C$45.00

ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) (TSE:ACO.X) had its price target trimmed by National Bank Financial from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on ACO.X. CIBC increased their price target on shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 31st. CSFB set a C$45.00 target price on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$47.00 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price objective on ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$48.50.

Get ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) alerts:

Shares of ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) stock opened at C$37.33 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 125.65. ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock has a 12-month low of C$27.72 and a 12-month high of C$54.97. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$38.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$39.23.

In related news, insider Sentgraf Enterprises Ltd. bought 8,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$39.70 per share, with a total value of C$319,580.17. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 26,133,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,037,478,156.19.

About ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATCO LTD -CLASS I Common Stock (US funds) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.