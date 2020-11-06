ATB Capital Cuts SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) Price Target to C$41.00

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) (TSE:SNC) had its price target reduced by ATB Capital from C$42.00 to C$41.00 in a research note released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$26.00 to C$24.00 in a research report on Monday. Laurentian upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Laurentian Bank of Canada (LB.TO) upgraded SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price target on SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) from C$39.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$33.17.

Shares of SNC stock opened at C$19.22 on Monday. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. has a 1 year low of C$17.50 and a 1 year high of C$34.36. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -6.06. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$21.55 and its 200-day moving average is C$22.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.76, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.10.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO)’s payout ratio is presently -2.52%.

In other SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (SNC.TO) news, Director Zine Edine Smati acquired 2,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$22.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$65,964.98. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$91,758.84.

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through Engineering, Design and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure; Capital; Resources; and Infrastructure EPC Projects segments. The EDPM segment provides consultancy, engineering, design, and project management services for the transportation, civil infrastructure, aerospace, defense and security, and technology sectors.

