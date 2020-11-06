AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.
AZN stock opened at $55.16 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $36.15 and a 1 year high of $64.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $144.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.
AstraZeneca Company Profile
