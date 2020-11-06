Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH) Lifted to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Assure Holdings Corp. works with neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to provide a turnkey suite of services which support intraoperative neuromonitoring activities during invasive surgeries. Assure Holdings Corp. is based in DENVER. “

Shares of Assure stock opened at $0.70 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.79. Assure has a 12-month low of $0.51 and a 12-month high of $2.15.

Assure (NASDAQ:ARHH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of ($10.74) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.00 million.



Assure Holdings Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides technical and professional intraoperative neuromonitoring surgical support services primarily associated with spine and head surgeries. The company is based in Denver, Colorado.

