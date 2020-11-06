Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) Earns “Buy” Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital restated their buy rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) (LON:ABF) in a report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.net reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,280 ($29.79) to GBX 2,400 ($31.36) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) to a sector performer rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,800 ($23.52) to GBX 2,200 ($28.74) in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) from GBX 2,180 ($28.48) to GBX 2,240 ($29.27) and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a not rated rating on shares of Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) in a report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Associated British Foods plc (ABF.L) presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 2,486 ($32.48).

LON:ABF opened at GBX 1,675 ($21.88) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.15 billion and a PE ratio of 18.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,816.74 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,883.71. Associated British Foods plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,554 ($20.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,730 ($35.67).

In other news, insider Michael McLintock purchased 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,718 ($22.45) per share, with a total value of £154,620 ($202,012.02).

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses.

