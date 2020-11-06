ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Assa Abloy AB offers locks and security products. Its product offer include mechanical locks such as door locks and cylinder locks and security doors, electromechanical locks, electronic locks, door closers, door automatics, access control systems. Assa Abloy also provides secure identity solutions, contactless identification technology solutions, electronic lock systems and safes for hotels and cruise ships. The Company primarily sells in Europe and in North America. Assa Abloy AB is based in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) alerts:

Several other analysts have also weighed in on ASAZY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. CSFB assumed coverage on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Pareto Securities raised ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Finally, Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ASAZY opened at $11.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.24. ASSA ABLOY AB has a 52 week low of $7.62 and a 52 week high of $12.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.68 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.65 and its 200 day moving average is $10.83.

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) had a return on equity of 14.05% and a net margin of 9.35%. Equities research analysts forecast that ASSA ABLOY AB will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

Featured Article: What is a SEC Filing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (ASAZY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.