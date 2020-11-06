Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aspen Group, Inc. is an online post-secondary education company. It offers certificate programs and associate, bachelor, master, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including business and organization management, education, nursing, information technology, and general studies. Aspen Group, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. “

Get Aspen Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Aspen Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Northland Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Thursday, August 20th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Aspen Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Roth Capital reiterated a buy rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Aspen Group in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Aspen Group from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $13.29.

ASPU opened at $10.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Aspen Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.65 and a fifty-two week high of $13.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $245.33 million, a PE ratio of -49.86 and a beta of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.88.

Aspen Group (NASDAQ:ASPU) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 14th. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $15.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.26 million. Aspen Group had a negative net margin of 8.40% and a negative return on equity of 7.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Aspen Group will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Anne M. Mcnamara sold 9,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $107,127.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,050. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Cotroneo sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.82, for a total transaction of $162,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $224,763.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 8,739.8% during the second quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,857,598 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,390,000 after purchasing an additional 57,203,086 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 68.1% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 554,336 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,017,000 after purchasing an additional 224,639 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 9.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 457,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 40,879 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aspen Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,706,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aspen Group by 159.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 138,988 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after purchasing an additional 85,423 shares during the last quarter. 49.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Group

Aspen Group, Inc, an education technology company, provides online higher education services in the United States. The company offers certificate programs; and associate, bachelor's, master's, and doctoral degree programs in a range of areas, including nursing and health sciences, business and technology, arts and sciences, education, and professional and extended studies.

Featured Story: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aspen Group (ASPU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.