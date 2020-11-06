Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) (ASX:ASH) Insider Chris (Christopher) McFadden Purchases 69,369 Shares of Stock

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) (ASX:ASH) insider Chris (Christopher) McFadden acquired 69,369 shares of Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.32 ($0.23) per share, with a total value of A$22,198.08 ($15,855.77).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Ashley Services Group Limited (ASH.AX) Company Profile

Ashley Services Group Limited provides labor hire, recruitment, and training services in Australia. It operates through two segments, Labor Hire and Training. The company offers white-collar recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract placements through multi-specialist providers under the Blackadder brand name; and labor hire and workforce solutions under the Action Workforce and Concept Engineering brands.

