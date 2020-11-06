Asana, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) Quiet Period Set To Expire on November 9th

Asana’s (NASDAQ:ASAN) quiet period will expire on Monday, November 9th. Asana had issued 30,030,516 shares in its IPO on September 30th. The total size of the offering was $630,640,836 based on an initial share price of $21.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters that worked on the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ASAN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Asana in a research report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.67.

Get Asana alerts:

Shares of ASAN opened at $22.97 on Friday. Asana has a 1-year low of $21.40 and a 1-year high of $29.96.

In other Asana news, major shareholder Steven M. Spurlock sold 775,040 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total transaction of $21,631,366.40. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 3,398 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.52, for a total value of $86,716.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 90,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,956.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 788,438 shares of company stock worth $21,977,283.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,010,000. Pendal Group Limited acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $322,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $130,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Asana during the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000.

Asana Company Profile

Asana, Inc operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives. It provides work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the broader mission of an organization.

Further Reading: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Asana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.