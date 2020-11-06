Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) EVP Sells $415,500.00 in Stock

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:APAM) EVP Jason A. Gottlieb sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.55, for a total value of $415,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,399,953.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management stock opened at $43.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.81. Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.69 and a fifty-two week high of $46.64.

Artisan Partners Asset Management (NYSE:APAM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. Artisan Partners Asset Management had a net margin of 21.73% and a return on equity of 189.97%. Analysts expect that Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a $0.83 dividend. This is a boost from Artisan Partners Asset Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 13th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.55%. Artisan Partners Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 100.37%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on APAM shares. Bank of America boosted their target price on Artisan Partners Asset Management from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, July 31st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Artisan Partners Asset Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in APAM. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 162.0% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Artisan Partners Asset Management by 128.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,576 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $78,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Artisan Partners Asset Management by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Company Profile

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to pension and profit sharing plans, trusts, endowments, foundations, charitable organizations, government entities, private funds and non-U.S. funds, as well as mutual funds, non-U.S. funds and collective trusts.

