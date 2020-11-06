Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Insider David B. Kaplan Sells 103,002 Shares

Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) insider David B. Kaplan sold 103,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total transaction of $4,369,344.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of ARES opened at $44.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $42.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.08. Ares Management Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.20 and a fifty-two week high of $45.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.22% and a return on equity of 17.10%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ares Management Co. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.81%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 147.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,408,370 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,912,000 after acquiring an additional 838,475 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,268 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,023,000 after acquiring an additional 87,442 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 394,729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,671,000 after acquiring an additional 71,256 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,556,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $61,773,000 after acquiring an additional 81,227 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its stake in shares of Ares Management by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 147,248 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,845,000 after acquiring an additional 24,748 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

