Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Ares Management Co. (NYSE:ARES) will announce $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.40 to $0.47. Ares Management reported earnings of $0.67 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.74 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.78. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.18. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.06. Ares Management had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 7.22%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Ares Management from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Ares Management from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ares Management from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ares Management from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.82.

Ares Management stock opened at $44.52 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.28. Ares Management has a 12 month low of $20.20 and a 12 month high of $45.44.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 95.81%.

In other Ares Management news, CEO Michael J. Arougheti sold 19,335 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total value of $775,526.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bennett Rosenthal sold 46,476 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.79, for a total value of $2,081,660.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 901,092 shares of company stock worth $36,812,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 142,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,756,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 225,150 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 248,551 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $10,046,000 after purchasing an additional 93,033 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 435,058 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $17,585,000 after purchasing an additional 39,317 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ares Management by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 925,565 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,411,000 after purchasing an additional 176,828 shares during the period. 41.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

