Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ARMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Aramark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Aramark from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th.

Get Aramark alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Aramark by 21.5% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the first quarter worth about $111,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $127,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of Aramark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 6,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Aramark during the second quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ARMK opened at $30.24 on Friday. Aramark has a 12-month low of $9.65 and a 12-month high of $47.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.65 billion, a PE ratio of -33.60, a P/E/G ratio of 22.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.01). Aramark had a negative net margin of 1.61% and a positive return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 46.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Aramark will post -0.13 EPS for the current year.

About Aramark

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Aramark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aramark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.