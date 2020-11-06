Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) Cut to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on APVO. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Aptevo Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th.

NASDAQ APVO opened at $21.21 on Tuesday. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.94 and a twelve month high of $26.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.15.

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.27) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $0.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.29 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -8.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics stock. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,332 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd owned approximately 0.35% of Aptevo Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 19.57% of the company’s stock.

About Aptevo Therapeutics

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, commercialization, and sale of novel oncology and hematology therapeutics in the United States. Its marketed product includes IXINITY, a coagulation factor IX therapeutic indicated in adults and children 12 years of age and older with hemophilia B for control and prevention of bleeding episodes, and management of bleeding during operations.

