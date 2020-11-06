Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Upgraded at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.48.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $69.95 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.25. Applied Materials has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $70.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. The business had revenue of $4.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 18th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.95%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 8,602 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 8,554 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $508,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 711 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,247 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

