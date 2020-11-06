Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) Cut to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on APDN. Zacks Investment Research raised Applied DNA Sciences from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a report on Tuesday, August 18th.

Shares of APDN opened at $7.06 on Tuesday. Applied DNA Sciences has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $19.69. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.44. The stock has a market cap of $36.31 million, a PE ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.59.

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative net margin of 304.46% and a negative return on equity of 180.24%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Applied DNA Sciences will post -2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Applied DNA Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at $173,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 575.6% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 10,534 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 1,731.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 59,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 56,385 shares in the last quarter. 6.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in polymerase chain reaction-based DNA manufacturing that enables in vitro diagnostics, and pre-clinical nucleic acid-based therapeutic drug candidates in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's supply chain security and product authentication solutions include SigNature molecular tags that are ingredients used to fortify brand protection efforts and strengthen supply chain security, as well as mark, track, and convict criminals; SigNature T molecular tags, which are tagging and authentication systems for use in brand protection efforts and raw material source compliance programs; and fiberTyping, a test of native cotton fiber DNA.

