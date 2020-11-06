AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Sells $50,379.00 in Stock

AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF) Director Janet Kerr sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.94, for a total value of $50,379.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of AppFolio stock opened at $162.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $151.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.44 and a beta of 1.22. AppFolio, Inc. has a one year low of $81.01 and a one year high of $180.56.
AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $81.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.51 million. AppFolio had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 10.61%. Sell-side analysts expect that AppFolio, Inc. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on APPF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on AppFolio in a report on Monday, October 26th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub raised AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AppFolio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.00.
AppFolio Company Profile
AppFolio, Inc provides industry-specific cloud-based business software solutions, services, and data analytics for the real estate and legal markets. The company offers AppFolio Property Manager, a cloud-based software solution for the real estate market that provides property managers of various sizes and tools and services designed to streamline their property management businesses; and AppFolio Investment Management, a cloud-based software solution for real estate investment managers of various sizes tools and services designed to streamline their real estate investment management businesses.
Further Reading: What causes a recession?
Receive News & Ratings for AppFolio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppFolio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.