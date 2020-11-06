Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Shares of ARI opened at $8.86 on Monday. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.10 and its 200 day moving average is $9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 65.75, a current ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 9.64% and a net margin of 18.14%. On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 47.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 237.29%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 357,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 12,514 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 58,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance in the 3rd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 168.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 40,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 25,278 shares during the period. 65.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: How to start trading in the forex market?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.