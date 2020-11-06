Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.35 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:ARI) will announce earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s earnings. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance posted earnings per share of $0.46 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance will report full-year earnings of $1.03 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $1.43 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance.

Get Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance alerts:

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (NYSE:ARI) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 18.14% and a return on equity of 9.64%.

ARI has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 109.5% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance by 535.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 3,229 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the last quarter. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance during the second quarter worth about $86,000. Institutional investors own 65.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARI opened at $8.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 65.75, a quick ratio of 65.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.00. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance has a 12-month low of $4.12 and a 12-month high of $18.95.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 47.40%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 29th. Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 237.29%.

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Company Profile

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) that primarily originates, acquires, invests in, and manages commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, and other commercial real estate-related debt investments in the United States. It is qualified as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code.

Further Reading: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance (ARI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.