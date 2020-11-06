Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) (CVE:APX) Shares Gap Down to $0.14

Shares of Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) (CVE:APX) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.14, but opened at $0.12. Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) shares last traded at $0.11, with a volume of 18,200 shares traded.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.11 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.10. The company has a market cap of $926,000.00 and a PE ratio of -4.58.

About Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) (CVE:APX)

Apex Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, zinc, and tungsten deposits. Its principal properties include the Ore Hill property covering an area of 2,000 hectares located in southern British Columbia; and Mount Anderson property that consists of 163 quartz claims covering approximately 31 square kilometers situated in Whitehorse, Yukon.

Further Reading: What is Forex?

Receive News & Ratings for Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apex Resources Inc. (APX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.