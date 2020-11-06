Apache (NASDAQ:APA) Rating Increased to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Apache (NASDAQ:APA) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Capital One Financial raised shares of Apache from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Apache stock opened at $8.97 on Monday. Apache has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $33.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.79. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 4.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 21st.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located in the Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

