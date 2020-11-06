Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) Price Target Lowered to $19.00 at TD Securities

Andrew Peller (OTCMKTS:AEGXF) had its price objective trimmed by TD Securities from $19.50 to $19.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Andrew Peller in a research report on Monday, July 13th. They set a sector perform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS AEGXF opened at $11.17 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.60. Andrew Peller has a twelve month low of $8.12 and a twelve month high of $14.33.

