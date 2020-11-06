AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $1.81 Per Share

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q4 2020 earnings estimates for shares of AnaptysBio in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee now anticipates that the biotechnology company will earn $1.81 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.87) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by ($0.15).

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ANAB. Guggenheim raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush raised AnaptysBio from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $20.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AnaptysBio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.00.

AnaptysBio stock opened at $29.24 on Friday. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $10.00 and a 52 week high of $39.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.78 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.53 and a 200-day moving average of $19.20.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC increased its holdings in AnaptysBio by 46.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 288,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after buying an additional 90,838 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 15.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 54,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in AnaptysBio by 8.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,777 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 223.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 344,166 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after acquiring an additional 237,809 shares in the last quarter.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. The company's products include Etokimab, an anti-interleukin (IL)-33 program for the treatment of atopic dermatitis, eosinophilic asthma, and chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps; ANB019, an anti-IL-36 receptor for generalized pustular psoriasis and palmoplantar pustular psoriasis; and anti-inflammatory checkpoint modulators for inflammatory diseases.

