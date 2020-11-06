Analyzing Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) and Acme United (NYSE:ACU)

Acme United (NYSE:ACU) and Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Acme United alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Acme United and Stanley Black & Decker, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Acme United 0 0 0 0 N/A Stanley Black & Decker 0 4 11 0 2.73

Stanley Black & Decker has a consensus target price of $167.86, indicating a potential downside of 5.61%. Given Stanley Black & Decker’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Stanley Black & Decker is more favorable than Acme United.

Dividends

Acme United pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Stanley Black & Decker pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Stanley Black & Decker pays out 33.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Acme United has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Stanley Black & Decker has raised its dividend for 53 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Acme United has a beta of 1.02, suggesting that its stock price is 2% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Stanley Black & Decker has a beta of 1.53, suggesting that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Acme United and Stanley Black & Decker’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Acme United $142.46 million 0.66 $5.51 million N/A N/A Stanley Black & Decker $14.44 billion 1.97 $955.80 million $8.40 21.17

Stanley Black & Decker has higher revenue and earnings than Acme United.

Profitability

This table compares Acme United and Stanley Black & Decker’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Acme United 4.48% 12.37% 6.16% Stanley Black & Decker 5.88% 13.97% 4.95%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

61.6% of Acme United shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 88.6% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by institutional investors. 31.3% of Acme United shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Stanley Black & Decker shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Stanley Black & Decker beats Acme United on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, supplies cutting, measuring, first aid, sharpening, and safety products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting good, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Asia. It offers scissors, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools for hardware and industrial, lawn and garden, food processing, sewing, and housewares channels under the Clauss brand. The company also provides fixed blade, folding knives, line of sight cutting tools, and tactical tools under the Camillus brand name; fishing tools and knives, as well as cut and puncture resistant gloves, telescopic landing nets, net containment systems, and fishing gaffs under the Cuda brand name; and sharpening tools for knives, scissors, chisels, skis, skates, and other edges under the DMT brand name. In addition, it offers first aid kits, refills, and safety products under the First Aid Only brand; portable eyewash solutions and over-the-counter medications, including active ingredients aspirin, acetaminophen, and ibuprofen under the PhysiciansCare brand; and bodily fluid and spill clean-up solutions under the Spill Magic brand, as well as through Pac-Kit brand. The company sells its products directly and through its independent manufacturer representatives to wholesale, contract, and retail stationery distributors; office supply super stores; school supply distributors; industrial distributors; wholesale florists; mass market and ecommerce retailers; and hardware chains, as well as sells a selection of products through its websites. The company was formerly known as Acme Shear Company and changed its name to Acme United Corporation in 1971. The company was founded in 1867 and is based in Fairfield, Connecticut.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products. This segment sells its products through retailers, distributors, and a direct sales force to professional end users, distributors, retail consumers, and industrial customers in various industries. The company's Industrial segment provides engineered fastening products and systems to customers in the automotive, manufacturing, electronics, construction, aerospace industries, and others; sells and rents custom pipe handling, joint welding, and coating equipment for use in the construction of large and small diameter pipelines, as well as provides pipeline inspection services; and sells hydraulic tools, attachments, and accessories. This segment also serves oil and natural gas pipeline industry and other industrial customers. Its Security segment designs, supplies, and installs commercial electronic security systems and provides electronic security services; offers healthcare solutions, which include asset tracking, infant protection, pediatric protection, patient protection, wander management, fall management, and emergency call products; and sells automatic doors to commercial customers. This segment serves consumers, retailers, educational, financial, and healthcare institutions, as well as commercial, governmental, and industrial customers. The company was formerly known as The Stanley Works and changed its name to Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. in March 2010. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. was founded in 1843 and is headquartered in New Britain, Connecticut.

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.