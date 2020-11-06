Analyzing Diginex (EQOS) and The Competition

Diginex (NASDAQ: EQOS) is one of 158 publicly-traded companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Diginex to similar businesses based on the strength of its dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Diginex has a beta of 0.37, indicating that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Diginex’s competitors have a beta of 0.01, indicating that their average share price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Diginex and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Diginex 0 0 0 0 N/A Diginex Competitors 80 157 133 4 2.16

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 23.18%. Given Diginex’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Diginex has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Diginex and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Diginex N/A -$840,000.00 -68.18 Diginex Competitors $997.45 million -$65.52 million 4.53

Diginex’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Diginex. Diginex is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

70.1% of Diginex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.7% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by institutional investors. 20.1% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Diginex and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Diginex N/A -16.86% -1.44% Diginex Competitors -34.97% -49.35% -8.78%

Summary

Diginex beats its competitors on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital assets financial services company, focuses on the provision of cryptocurrency and digital assets ecosystem products and services in Hong Kong and internationally. It operates through Markets, Solutions, and Asset Management divisions. The Markets division is building virtual currency exchanges and digital securities exchanges to facilitate the trading of virtual currencies, stablecoins, and digital securities; and Kelvin, a cold storage custody solution for bitcoin and ethereum based digital assets, as well as Helios, a warm storage custody solution. This division also offers trading desk and an over-the-counter facilitation desk; and investment banking advice and services to institutional clients on utilizing distributed ledger technology to raise capital using digital securities. The company Solutions division provides Diginex Access, a trading and risk management platform for digital assets; Diginex Trust, a self-configurable blockchain-enabled data management platform that allows users to securely store, share, and track sensitive documents with internal and external stakeholders; and eMin, a blockchain-based platform for storing labor contract information, as well as developing Diginex Passport, a digital KYC solution. The Asset Management division intends to offer regulated digital asset fund offerings for institutional and professional investors. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

