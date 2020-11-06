Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Rogers (ROG)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Rogers (VTX: ROG) in the last few weeks:

11/5/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 370 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/27/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 395 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/22/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 436 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 272 price target on by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 385 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 442 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 380 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/8/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 385 price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/30/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 350 price target on by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

9/29/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 442 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/21/2020 – Rogers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

9/18/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 390 price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/15/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 384 price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/14/2020 – Rogers was given a new CHF 400 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/8/2020 – Rogers had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

Rogers Co. has a twelve month low of CHF 214.30 and a twelve month high of CHF 273.

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. It operates in Advanced Connectivity Solutions (ACS), Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), Power Electronics Solutions (PES), and Other segments. The ACS segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless infrastructure, automotive, aerospace and defense, connected devices, and wired infrastructure under the RO4000, RO3000, RT/duroid, TMM, AD Series, CuClad, Kappa, DiClad, IsoClad, COOLSPAN, MAGTREX, TC Series, IM Series, 92ML, and CLTE Series names.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.