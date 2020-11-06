Analysts Set Expectations for MVB Financial Corp.’s FY2020 Earnings (OTCMKTS:MVBF)

MVB Financial Corp. (OTCMKTS:MVBF) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for MVB Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.36 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.08. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $17.50 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MVB Financial’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.05 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded MVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised MVB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:MVBF opened at $17.53 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.41. MVB Financial has a 1-year low of $8.22 and a 1-year high of $27.00.

MVB Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.28.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 303.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,828 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 77.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,010 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 1,756 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the first quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in MVB Financial by 4,658.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 10,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after buying an additional 9,970 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MVB Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $285,000. 4.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MVB Financial Company Profile

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, real estate construction loans, and consumer loans.

