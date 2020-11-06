Analysts Issue Forecasts for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of New Residential Investment in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.36. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $9.50 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NRZ. UBS Group began coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Thursday, September 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of New Residential Investment in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of New Residential Investment from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.42.

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $7.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.81. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.45. New Residential Investment has a 52-week low of $2.91 and a 52-week high of $17.66.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.19 million. New Residential Investment had a positive return on equity of 14.58% and a negative net margin of 96.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.50 EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 5th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 2nd. This is a positive change from New Residential Investment’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.65%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NRZ. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 1,083.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,718,454 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,662,000 after acquiring an additional 1,573,295 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in New Residential Investment by 295.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,224,000 after buying an additional 1,530,705 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of New Residential Investment by 918.1% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,471,644 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327,092 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of New Residential Investment by 8.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,184,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,811,000 after purchasing an additional 664,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in New Residential Investment by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,388,327 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,006,000 after acquiring an additional 591,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.59% of the company’s stock.

New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans segments. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.

