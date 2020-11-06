Analysts Expect Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) Will Post Earnings of -$0.37 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Liquidia Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDA) to report earnings per share of ($0.37) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Liquidia Technologies’ earnings. Liquidia Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.72) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 48.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Friday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Liquidia Technologies will report full-year earnings of ($1.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.73) to ($1.65). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($0.65). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Liquidia Technologies.

Get Liquidia Technologies alerts:

Liquidia Technologies (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.10).

Several research analysts have commented on LQDA shares. Wedbush lowered their target price on Liquidia Technologies from $38.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut Liquidia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Liquidia Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Shares of NASDAQ LQDA opened at $3.77 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $142.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.54 and a beta of 0.51. Liquidia Technologies has a 12 month low of $2.65 and a 12 month high of $12.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.34.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Liquidia Technologies by 30.1% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 16,199 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Liquidia Technologies by 534.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 5,273 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Liquidia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. 55.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Liquidia Technologies

Liquidia Technologies, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel products which utilize PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. Its lead product candidate is LIQ861, an inhaled dry powder formulation of treprostinil that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Liquidia Technologies (LQDA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.