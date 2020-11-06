Analysts Expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) to announce ($0.05) earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cloudflare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to ($0.04). Cloudflare reported earnings of ($0.06) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cloudflare will report full-year earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.10). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cloudflare.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 15.35% and a negative net margin of 36.66%. The firm had revenue of $99.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.17 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 47.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NET. BTIG Research raised shares of Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Cloudflare from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cloudflare from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cloudflare from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE NET opened at $58.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.38, a quick ratio of 9.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.07 and a 200-day moving average of $37.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -89.23 and a beta of -0.60. Cloudflare has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $61.86.

In other Cloudflare news, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 48,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.67, for a total value of $2,899,962.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Patrick J. Kerins sold 15,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $568,090.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 325,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,320,818.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,635,430 shares of company stock worth $107,039,694 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 35.89% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NET. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cloudflare by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 10,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in shares of Cloudflare by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 217.5% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. 47.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

