Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Downgraded by BidaskClub to “Sell”

BidaskClub lowered shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Amyris from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Amyris in a report on Friday, September 11th.

AMRS stock opened at $2.13 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $436.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.47. Amyris has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $6.07.

Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $30.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.76 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amyris will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Amyris by 49.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,496 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Amyris by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 43,416 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Amyris by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 42,942 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 7,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amyris by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. 37.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops technology that creates microbial strains to produce artemisinic acid, a precursor of artemisinin, an anti-malarial drug. The company's technology platform enables to engineer microbes and use them as catalysts to metabolize renewable, plant-sourced sugars into large volume, high-value ingredients.

