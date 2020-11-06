Amundi’s (AMDUF) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Amundi (OTCMKTS:AMDUF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on AMDUF. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. CSFB raised shares of Amundi from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Amundi in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Amundi alerts:

OTCMKTS:AMDUF opened at $70.01 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $74.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.47. Amundi has a 12 month low of $70.01 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Amundi is a publically owned investment manager. The firm engages in the asset management business. The company provides a range of retail products and solutions through quasi-exclusive distribution agreements with the retail banking networks of the Crédit Agricole and the Société Générale groups in France; and through international partner networks and joint ventures outside France, as well as through third-party distributors primarily in France, rest of Europe, and Asia.

Read More: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Amundi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amundi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.