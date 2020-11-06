AMS’s (AMSSY) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of AMS (OTCMKTS:AMSSY) in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AMSSY. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Liberum Capital upgraded AMS from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Barclays restated an underweight rating on shares of AMS in a research report on Friday, July 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy.

Get AMS alerts:

AMSSY stock opened at $12.25 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. AMS has a fifty-two week low of $4.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.88.

ams AG provides sensor solutions worldwide. The company operates through Consumer, Non-Consumer, and Foundry segments. It offers 3D, audio, CMOS image, light, medical and health, position, power management, temperature, and smart light management sensors; wireless sensor nodes; sensor interfaces; and analog and mixed signal application specific integrated circuit solutions for the automotive, industry, medical, and smart building.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for AMS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.