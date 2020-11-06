Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Zachary W. Raley Sells 242,019 Shares

Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) SVP Zachary W. Raley sold 242,019 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.18, for a total transaction of $28,359,786.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 61,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,216,061.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $119.46 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52 week low of $63.05 and a 52 week high of $120.40. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $35.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.25.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.21. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 23.23%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. This is an increase from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.74%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.75.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in APH. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $260,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160,912 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,189,659 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $159,584,000 after buying an additional 754,436 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 3rd quarter valued at $75,957,000. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,164,000. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in shares of Amphenol by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 5,976,500 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $572,011,000 after buying an additional 498,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

