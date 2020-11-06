Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of PANW opened at $244.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69.
Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.
Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.
About Palo Alto Networks
Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.
Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?
Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.