Amit K. Singh Sells 1,378 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.59, for a total transaction of $324,643.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 133,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,549,506.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PANW opened at $244.22 on Friday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $275.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.81 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $241.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.69.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 24th. The network technology company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.09. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 9.61% and a negative net margin of 7.83%. The business had revenue of $950.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,891,937 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $434,521,000 after buying an additional 343,350 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 455.9% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 280,529 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $64,429,000 after acquiring an additional 230,065 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 170.0% during the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 343,968 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $78,999,000 after acquiring an additional 216,560 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 39.0% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 545,682 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $133,556,000 after purchasing an additional 153,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 129.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 229,007 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $52,596,000 after purchasing an additional 129,007 shares during the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Palo Alto Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $268.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, August 28th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 25th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $254.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Finally, Wedbush increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.32.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Story: What Are Cryptocurrencies?

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.