AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) Holdings Reduced by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. decreased its position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,901 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 88,790 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $3,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $289,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 13.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,092 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AMETEK by 24.2% during the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in AMETEK by 252.0% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 191,468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,032,000 after purchasing an additional 137,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its stake in AMETEK by 17.8% during the third quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 43,611 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,335,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO William Joseph Burke sold 16,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.05, for a total transaction of $1,675,456.90. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 88,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,067,550.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven W. Kohlhagen sold 3,740 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.37, for a total transaction of $382,863.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,428,733.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 113,919 shares of company stock valued at $11,530,085. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on AME shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $112.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AMETEK from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. AMETEK currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.17.

AME stock opened at $109.05 on Friday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.82 and a 12-month high of $110.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $25.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.85, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average of $103.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $94.06.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.07. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

