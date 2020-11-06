AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) PT Raised to $111.00

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $104.00 to $111.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.29% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $99.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Bank of America raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised AmerisourceBergen from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.10.

AmerisourceBergen stock opened at $105.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $97.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $96.84. The stock has a market cap of $21.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.55. AmerisourceBergen has a 12-month low of $72.06 and a 12-month high of $109.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.04. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 46.04% and a net margin of 0.84%. The business had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen will post 7.88 EPS for the current year.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP John G. Chou sold 5,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.89, for a total value of $548,379.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 57,397 shares in the company, valued at $5,618,592.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 3,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.20, for a total value of $291,737.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,395,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,563 shares of company stock valued at $1,906,886. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board increased its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 19.3% during the third quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 12,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,932,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,225,000 after buying an additional 510,954 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 65.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 64,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,483,000 after buying an additional 25,348 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 225,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,678,000 after buying an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.09% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

