American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Woodmark Corporation is the third-largest manufacturer of kitchen and bath cabinets. Offering more than 340 cabinet lines in a wide variety of designs, materials and finishes, American Woodmark products are sold through a network of dealers and distributors and directly to home centers and major homebuilders. American Woodmark offers over 500 cabinet styles for the remodeling and new home construction markets under four major brands: American Woodmark, Shenandoah Cabinetry, Timberlake Cabinetry, and Waypoint Living Spaces. American Woodmark cabinetry is created to bring fashion, beauty and function to the heart of the home. American Woodmark people are committed to providing outstanding value and a superior customer experience. American Woodmark company is focused on long term, sustainable growth. They offer employees the opportunity for professional growth while maintaining a work-life balance. “

Get American Woodmark alerts:

AMWD has been the topic of several other reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on American Woodmark from $79.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded American Woodmark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. ValuEngine cut American Woodmark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on American Woodmark from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of American Woodmark from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $88.60.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $92.57 on Monday. American Woodmark has a 52-week low of $35.30 and a 52-week high of $117.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.18.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.33. American Woodmark had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $390.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that American Woodmark will post 6.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Daniel T. Hendrix sold 4,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.61, for a total value of $357,421.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,131.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in American Woodmark by 2.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 449,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,253 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 54.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 32,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,678,000 after acquiring an additional 11,372 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the first quarter valued at $100,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 491,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,390,000 after buying an additional 21,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skyline Asset Management LP boosted its position in shares of American Woodmark by 4.7% during the second quarter. Skyline Asset Management LP now owns 91,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,914,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.84% of the company’s stock.

About American Woodmark

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, and home organization products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. It offers made-to-order cabinetry in approximately 550 cabinet lines, which include 100 door designs in a range of painted or stained finishes, or engineered finishes under the Duraform name; and fronts made in various wood species, including maple, cherry, and oak, as well as engineered materials.

Featured Article: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Woodmark (AMWD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Woodmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Woodmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.