American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lessened its position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) by 0.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,912 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $3,175,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OneAscent Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 23.6% in the third quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 2,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in American Water Works by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,559 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 6,358 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in American Water Works in the third quarter valued at about $430,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in American Water Works by 2.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Cheryl Norton sold 609 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.78, for a total value of $87,562.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Walter Lynch sold 8,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $1,258,124.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 127,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,950,441.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,722 shares of company stock valued at $2,043,605 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Water Works stock opened at $158.21 on Friday. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.00 and a twelve month high of $162.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $150.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.29% and a return on equity of 10.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. American Water Works’s payout ratio is currently 60.94%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. HSBC lowered shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays started coverage on shares of American Water Works in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $138.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. American Water Works presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.23.

American Water Works Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

