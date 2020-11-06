American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “American Vanguard Corporation is a diversified specialty and agricultural products company focusing on crop protection, turf and ornamental markets, and public health applications. The Company has continued its successful strategy of acquiring or licensing both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous high valued market niches. New product development and international expansion also provide an additional stimulus for growth. Through skilful marketing, diligent product registration, quality manufacturing, American Vanguard has positioned itself to capitalize on developing trends in modern agriculture. American Vanguard continues to meet the needs of a world demanding ever-increasing quantities of agricultural products for human food, animal feed, natural fibers and alternative fuels. “

Get American Vanguard alerts:

Shares of NYSE AVD opened at $13.38 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $403.80 million, a P/E ratio of 35.21 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.70. American Vanguard has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $19.60.

American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $104.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.40 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 3.24% and a net margin of 2.41%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO David` T. Johnson sold 18,244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $262,713.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $388,929.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Timothy Donnelly sold 16,878 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total value of $241,017.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,275.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in American Vanguard by 189.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,714 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $154,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of American Vanguard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $162,000. Finally, Cim Investment Mangement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Vanguard by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 13,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

About American Vanguard

American Vanguard Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets specialty chemicals for agricultural, commercial, and consumer uses in the United States and internationally. The company manufactures and formulates chemicals, including insecticides, fungicides, herbicides, molluscicides, growth regulators, and soil fumigants in liquid, powder, and granular forms for crops, turf and ornamental plants, and human and animal health protection.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Vanguard (AVD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Vanguard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Vanguard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.