American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Sidoti

Sidoti upgraded shares of American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.net reports. Sidoti currently has $39.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on APEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Public Education from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. BidaskClub downgraded American Public Education from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, August 28th. TheStreet upgraded American Public Education from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on American Public Education from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of American Public Education in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. American Public Education has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.75.

APEI opened at $29.90 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $442.43 million, a P/E ratio of 33.98 and a beta of 0.85. American Public Education has a 52 week low of $18.47 and a 52 week high of $41.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.76.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.21. American Public Education had a return on equity of 5.66% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $82.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Eric C. Andersen sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total transaction of $51,560.31. Also, Director Jean C. Halle sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.35, for a total value of $176,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,778.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,717 shares of company stock worth $1,758,616 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.73% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APEI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in American Public Education in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in American Public Education during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 557.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of American Public Education by 226.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.26% of the company’s stock.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 121 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

