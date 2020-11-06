American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Major Shareholder Acquires $10,000,000.00 in Stock

American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) major shareholder International Group I. American purchased 625,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $10,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE AIG opened at $33.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.27. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.07 and a 1-year high of $56.42. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $29.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.60.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.16. American International Group had a positive return on equity of 3.28% and a negative net margin of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of $11.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.89%.

Several brokerages have commented on AIG. TheStreet lowered shares of American International Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. ValuEngine lowered shares of American International Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of American International Group from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American International Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of American International Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. American International Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.77.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of American International Group in the second quarter valued at about $548,000. Sterneck Capital Management LLC raised its position in American International Group by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 25,973 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in American International Group during the second quarter worth $224,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in American International Group by 65.7% during the second quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 16,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $512,000 after acquiring an additional 6,521 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in American International Group by 5.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,718,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $521,287,000 after acquiring an additional 854,299 shares during the period. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc provides insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment offers general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products, as well as various risk-sharing and other customized structured programs; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, surety, crop, and marine insurance.

