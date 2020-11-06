American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.
AFIN stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.
About American Finance Trust
American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.
