American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) Raised to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub upgraded shares of American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Finance Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets restated a hold rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $12.33.

Get American Finance Trust alerts:

AFIN stock opened at $6.12 on Tuesday. American Finance Trust has a 1 year low of $4.20 and a 1 year high of $15.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $663.87 million, a PE ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 67,704 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,473,000 after buying an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,668,000 after buying an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 23.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in American Finance Trust by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

About American Finance Trust

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for American Finance Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Finance Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.