American Finance Trust, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share (NASDAQ:AFIN)

American Finance Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIN) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for American Finance Trust in a research note issued on Thursday, November 5th. DA Davidson analyst B. Oxford anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for American Finance Trust’s FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS.

AFIN has been the topic of a number of other reports. BidaskClub upgraded American Finance Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut American Finance Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of American Finance Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.33.

AFIN opened at $6.12 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.49 and a beta of 1.19. American Finance Trust has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.16.

American Finance Trust (NASDAQ:AFIN) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.32). American Finance Trust had a negative net margin of 8.34% and a negative return on equity of 1.48%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in American Finance Trust by 28.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after buying an additional 67,704 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,319,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,473,000 after acquiring an additional 578,189 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of American Finance Trust by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,626,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,668,000 after acquiring an additional 296,891 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Finance Trust by 23.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 17,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 3,398 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of American Finance Trust by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 170,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

American Finance Trust, Inc (Nasdaq: AFIN) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on the Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S.

