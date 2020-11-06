American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.

American Campus Communities has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.

American Campus Communities stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $202.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.07 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. American Campus Communities’s quarterly revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

