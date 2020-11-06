American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Plans $0.47 Quarterly Dividend

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.47 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, November 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th.
American Campus Communities has raised its dividend payment by 12.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 7 years.
American Campus Communities stock opened at $38.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.97. American Campus Communities has a 1 year low of $20.13 and a 1 year high of $49.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.61.
In related news, CEO William C. Bayless, Jr. sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.12, for a total transaction of $4,214,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 428,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,037,716.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.
Several research firms have issued reports on ACC. Piper Sandler cut shares of American Campus Communities from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.86.
About American Campus Communities
American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.
